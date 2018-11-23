Thirsty Hours: A Look At The Most Bae-ful Moments From The Cast Of #LHH:NY Season 9

Love & Hip-Hop Season 9 Catch Up

Love & Hip-Hop Season 9 is looking like it’s going to be a wild one. We got Joe Budden and Cyn Santana arguing over their situation, Remy and Papoose trying to be marriage goals, Kimbella trying to get Juelz’s life back in order and much, much, more. If you saw the trailer then you peeped all that, but you also noticed the women in the show trying to glo up for real.

How did they do it?

Take a look at what they’ve been up to and see for yourself.

View this post on Instagram

The lost files #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

View this post on Instagram

Rem…

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Tall Figure 👗: @fashionnova

    A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Night Cap 🥃😉 . . . Hair: @candyjewelshair

    A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Y’all Ready for me 🔥

    A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Heard youuuuuu

    A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on

