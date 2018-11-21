A “Lil Positivity”: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Donate $500,000 To California Fire Relief Effort

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Donate $500,000 To Cali Fire Relief

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are bringing out big bucks to help those in need this holiday season.

According to TMZ, the Westseses have decided to drop $500,000 by hooking up with Adidas and Yeezy to drum up the funds. Kim will appear on Ellen’s show today to drop off a $200,000 check for the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, $200,000 for the California Fire Foundation.

Additionally, Kim will put a surprise $100,000 in the pocket of a firefighter who lost his home but continued to help save other people’s property.

We expect big tears. Good on the Westseses