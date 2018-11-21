FamilyHustle: Toya Wright Meets Reginae’s Rapper Bae YFN “Lucious” For The First Time [Video]

Toya Wright Meets Reginae Carter’s Boyfriend YFN Lucci On TV

Reginae Carter and her rapper bae YFN Lucci have been going strong for a minute, but it seems like her mom Toya was giving the couple some space before she wanted to meet him. On the last episode of “Friends & Family Hustle”, Toya finally spoke to Reginae about her getting touchy-feely with Lucci on social media and she felt it was time to step in and meet him.

In this clip, Toya attends Reginae and Lucci’s charity even and finally approaches her daughter’s bae. But why can’t her grandma pronounce his name right, she keeps calling him “Lucious”. Hilarious. Hit play.