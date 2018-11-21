Who Let The Dogs Out? Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Jacked Up “Jungle Feet” [VIDEO]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Banned Her Horrible Feet From Bikini Shoot Appearances

If you guys missed Chrissy Teigen on “The Ellen Show” this week she made quite the revelation about her biggest body insecurity being her horrible feet!

“I have Asian jungle feet, like were meant to climb trees,” Teigen said, while trying to hide her hoofs from the camera.

Teigen added that she even requested in her Sports Illustrated contract that her feet not be shown.

“I used to have in my Sports Illustrated contract, ‘No feet’ — like, I would bury them in the sand,” Teigen explained.

Apparently Teigen’s hubby John Legend takes joy in her discomfort by joking about her “jungle feet.”

“John always says if I die … all he has to do in the morgue — instead of lifting up the sheet on the face — he’ll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet,” she said.

Sorry but this is hilarious… Chrissy knows she should have kept this one a secret!