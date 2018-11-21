¡Oye, Escucha!: Fat Joe Laments That Tekashi69 Didn’t Take Heed To His Warning About Feds [Video]

Fat Joe Reacts To Tekashi69’s Arrest After Warning Him

Tekashi69 is likely going to prison for a VERY long time despite the fact that damn near every responsible adult in the music business told him that this was going to happen.

One such responsible adult was Fat Joe. You’ve likely seen the now-viral clip of Don Cartagena droppin’ jewels on the rainbow-haired rapper on his Coca Vision podcast on TIDAL.

Yesterday, TMZ caught up with Joe to get his response to 6ix9ine’s arrest and the serious federal charges against him. Unlike many, Joe wasn’t celebratory.

People often complain that OGs don’t take enough time to help the youth, but it looks like the youth might wanna be more open to listening when an OG is talking.