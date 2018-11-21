ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies Is BACK & Already Hilarious

Me eating while they blessing the food😂.. I be impatient #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/hevObPxR0D — Jas🌸 (@xenimsaj_x) November 16, 2018

Hilarious #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies Tweets

Black Twitter is always a hilarious hoot during Thanksgiving SZN and continued its wonderfully petty holiday tradition with another edition of #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies that’s already sending the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

My cousin and I walking into grandmas house on Thanksgiving and we see Sweet Potato casserole and Mac &. Cheese in the oven. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/UDmVe0T6sI — Coach Watson (@Coach4Strong) November 17, 2018

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies tweets on the flip.