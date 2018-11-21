Daughter of the Confederacy: Photos Emerge Of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wearing Confederate Gear & Smiling With Glee

She Captioned The Photo “Mississippi history at its best!”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is continuing to show her demonic racist tendencies by showing how ride-or-die she is for the old world.

After joking about attending a public hanging and then championing voter suppression, photos have now emerged of Hyde-Smith posing with Confederate uniforms and weaponry.

So yes, we have a Senator out there who’s basically saying I hate Black people in every way possible.

According to Newsweek, the photos were taken during a trip Hyde-Smith made to the Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library in 2014. The pics were posted to her Facebook page.

In a comment for the photo, Hyde-Smith wrote, “I enjoyed my tour of Beauvoir. The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library located in Biloxi. This is a must see. Currently on display are artifacts connected to the daily life of the Confederate Soldier including weapons. Mississippi history at its best!”

As stated previously…

Black people?

She ain’t got time.

Hyde-Smith’s racist public image tour comes in the middle of an election. Sh was appointed to the Senate earlier this year after incumbent Thad Cochran stepped down for health reasons. Now, she is going up against Democrat Mike Espy, a Black man, for Mississippi’s November 27 Senate runoff. If he wins, he will be the first Black senator to represent Mississippi since Reconstruction.

Hyde-Smith’s “joke” that she would attend a public hanging caused serious backlash since her opponent is Black. However, she defended herself during a debate with Espy on Tuesday night. “For anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize,” she said. “There was no ill will, no intent whatsoever in my statement.” Then she went on to say that Espy was using her comments as a “weapon to be used” for his “personal and political gain.”

And if you’re wondering how Trump feels about Hyde-Smith…

He loves her.

“She made a statement, which I know she feels badly about it, and it was just sort of said in jest,” Trump said. “She is a tremendous woman and it is a shame that she has to go through this.”

Your current AmeriKKKa at it’s worst.