Rest In Peace: LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead At 41

LFO Singer David Lima Passes Away

David Lima, one-third of the band LFO that dished out mega-hits like “Summer Girls” in the early 2000’s, has reportedly passed away due to stage four cancer.

According to TMZ, doctors discovered a football-sized tumor sitting on Devin’s adrenal gland and pushing against various organs, including his heart. They removed the tumor and discovered it was malignant, and it turned out to be stage 4 cancer. The group that was originally a trio, just has one lone member left, Brad Fischetti. The third singer, Rich Cronin, died after a long fight with leukemia.

The boy band was popular in the 90’s. Their biggest hit was “Summer Girls” in 1999 which peaked at #3 on Billboard Hot 100. Other hits included “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.” They recorded 2 albums, “LFO” and “Life is Good.” The group released the song, “Perfect 10,” in the summer of last year.

So sad, RIP.