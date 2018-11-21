Legendary Collab: Questlove Curated A 300-Song Soundtrack For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Michelle Obama Tapped Questlove To Curate A Soundtrack For Her Book

Besides being the drummer for The Roots, a DJ, an author, and appearing on The Tonight Show 5 nights a week, Questlove is a 24/7 music aficionado. It’s hard to believe he has any time on his hands to do anything more than the 100 jobs he already has–but when certain people ask for a favor, you do it…and Michelle Obama is undoubtedly one of those people.

Michelle Obama’s smash-hit Becoming is already breaking all sorts of records, and it comes with an equally impressive soundtrack curated by the man himself. The forever First Lady tapped The Roots drummer and musical expert to create a 300-song playlist to accompany her book.

“Like a lot of people, I connect many of my memories with the songs and melodies I was listening to at the time,” Obama shared in a statement about the song selection with Billboard. “From the jazz and Stevie Wonder of my childhood, to Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire as I came into my own as an adult, to Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, and so many others who provided the stirring backbeats of my time in the White House — music has always been a defining part of who I’ve become.” Michelle went on to say that she is “thankful to Questlove for curating these playlists and infusing them with his signature style.”

“Life’s a little better when we live it to Questlove’s beat,” Obama said.

The whole playlist is titled, The Michelle Obama Musiaqualogy and you can hear it playing at Obama’s book tour events all over the country. If you can’t make it out to see Michelle speak, Musiaqualogy is also available on Spotify.

The massive playlist comes in three volumes, organized by era. Volume One runs from 1964-1979. Volume Two covers 1980-1997. Volume Three spans 1997-2018. The first two playlists are meant to be played in order, while, true to its time period, the 1997-2018 playlist is meant to be played on shuffle.