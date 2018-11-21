Bye Michael Bae Jordan!

People Want To Watch Florian Munteanu In “Creed” II

“Creed II” hit theaters today and in addition to the scenes that show Michael Bae Jordan’s rigorous training and a love story between Adonis Johnson (MBJ) and Bianca (Tessa Thompson), there are heart-pounding fights between Adonis and a fine azz face you might not know.

Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu is a Romanian boxer/fitness model who plays the villainous Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, the killer of Adonis’ father Apollo Creed.

And while you should be rooting for the good guy in “Creed II” (Adonis), there are droves of people letting loose some unmitigated thirst over Big Nasty’s girthy goodness.

Standing at 6’4, 245, Munteanu’s pound for pound pulverizing Creed II pannies this Thanksgiving holiday.

Will YOU be going to see “Creed II” to take a good look at “Big Nasty”?

See more of your new “Creed” crush on the flip. You’re welcome.