Creed II Smithereens: Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s Smashed Women In His DMs [Video]

Michael B. Jordan Talks Hooking Up With Woman On “Ellen”

Well, this is an AWKWARD conversation to be having with Ellen, and why is Chrissy Teigen here? MBJ stopped by the “Ellen” show to talk all things Creed II, but somehow the subject got on how great he smells, his chiseled up body and how he likes to answer dirty DMs with hookups!

Chrissy jumped in the interview to ask MJB about women shooting their shot:

Have you ever hooked up via direct messages?

Michael answered:

Yes, I have, I have, I’m human. Not often, but I have.

Press play to watch. Doesn’t Chrissy seem a little excited or is it just us???