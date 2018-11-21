Black Girl Magic: SZA Will Be Honored At Billboard’s Women In Music Event With The Rule Breaker Award

SZA To Be Honored At The 13th Annual Women In Music Event

Billboard announced earlier this week that they are going to honor SZA at the 13th annual Women in Music event, which takes place in New York on December 6.

“The Weekend” songstress will be given the rule breaker award, and for anyone that’s a fan of TDE’s first last, that definitely fits her style. The award exists in an effort to recognize female artists who use their music and platform to defy traditional industry expectations and advance a powerful message for young people.

Earlier this year, SZA shocked the world after she announced that she was strongly considering the idea of early retirement from her music career, also announcing that her next album would be her last.

“My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage,” she said in an interview with Flaunt. “I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.” Though this is obviously devastating news for everyone who has fallen in love with Solana, apparently she delivered the aforementioned news with a smile–which suggests she may or may not be serious about her announcement that she may be quitting the music game for good.

SZA’s album CTRL, which was released in 2017, has received multiple Grammy nominations and multiple tracks on the project have reached multi-platinum status.

Other women who are expected to be honored at The Billboard’s Women in Music event include Kacy Musgraves and Hayley Kiyoko.

The 13th annual Women in Music event’s red carpet pre-show is going to be broadcast live on Twitter from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST on December 6.

Will you be tuning in?!