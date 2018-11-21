Black & Blue: Anthony Cureton Becomes Bergen County NJ’s First African-American Sheriff

Bergen County, NJ Swears In First African-American Sheriff

Things they are a-changing in New Jersey.

According to NorthJersey, Anthony Crueton was sworn in as Bergen County’s very first African-American sheriff.

Anthony Cureton was sworn in today as Bergen County Sheriff, on the steps of the county courthouse in Hackensack.

📷 by Tariq Zehawi, @spotnewsphotog

More photos: https://t.co/TKhlrNpdyE pic.twitter.com/B8e7wC8a4l — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) November 20, 2018

In an emotional ceremony, Crueton spoke to the gathered crowd about his historic position:

“Two weeks ago, the spirit of Bergen County burned bright,” Cureton, a Democrat, told a crowd of about 200 elected officials, community leaders and well-wishers. “I stand here humbled at this moment, aware of the great responsibilities I now carry.”

Crueton has a difficult job ahead of him. The previous sheriff, Michael Saudino, left the department mired in scandal upon his resignation in September when tapes were released him making extremely racist and homophobic comments.

Additionally, there are a mounting pile of lawsuits against the police department and bitter division among officers and unions.

Congrats, sir. Now get to work.