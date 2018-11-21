Go Figure: Kim Kardashian’s Constant Half-Nekkedness Is Even Bothering Kanye [Video]

Kim K. Reveals Kanye West Gets Upset Over Provocative Photos

Would you look at that? It seems Kanye West IS, in fact, bothered by his wife’s ongoing, seemingly never-ending nudity.

As long as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been a thing, ‘Ye has maintained that his wife’s body is basically a piece of art and it would be absurd not to show it off. What was it that he said again…

“I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity. And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it’s almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure. To not show it would be like Adele not singing,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

Now, in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim revealed that behind closed doors her superstar husband is definitely bothered by it all.

When Ellen pulled up an Instagram shot of Kim baking in little-to-nothing, Kim said:

“…You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that.”

When Ellen asked if it bothers ‘Ye, Kim replied simply:

”Yeah it does.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to say that her hubby wants her to be herself, but is definitely bothered by it. We would have never guessed.

Here are the photos in question.

Watch the clip here, plus Ellen gets Kim to frantically run all over set by pretending she has a spider in her hand. Pure gold, we tell you.