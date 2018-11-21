Back To Ballin’: Quavo Drops A Visual For His Track “HOW BOUT THAT?” [Video]

Quavo Has A Brand New Video For His Song, “HOW BOUT THAT?”

Quavo is returning to his baller roots in his music video for “HOW BOUT THAT?”

The rapper channels Space Jam with some help from “Quavo’s Secret Stuff,” as he pulls off a dunk that leads his basketball team to victory.

Check out the video below for the latest off of Quavo’s debut solo album, Quavo Huncho.