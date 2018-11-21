#25LBTurkeyChallenge Millennials Are Googling How To Cook A Turkey In A Microwave Like This ‘Flavor Of Love’ Contestant
#25LBTurkeyChallenge Tweets Go Viral
There’s a prank going viral that includes Thanksgiving, millennials and frantic moms. The Washington Post reports that people are texting their mothers asking them how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave, and posting the results.
The results are hilarious and ranging from mothers laughing hysterically to some moms imploring their kids to just buy a bird from a restaurant and asking if they’ve been drinking.
“R u drunk????” wrote one mom.
“Please tell me you’re kidding,” Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline Bryan wrote her niece.
Butterball has since responded via The Today Show and they’re imploring people to cook turkey thoroughly if they HAVE to put it in a microwave.”
“Microwave it for 4 minutes per pound on full power to get the cooking process started.” Then you baste it and “flip the turkey over and cook it at 50 percent power for 8 minutes per pound (72 minutes total).”
Remember when Schatar ‘Hottie’ Taylor from “Flavor Of Love” called herself “cooking” a chicken in a microwave? She’d be so proud.
See more cook a turkey in the microwave tweets below.
