So So Def: WeTV Announces Upcoming Jermaine Dupri Documentary

Jermaine Dupri Documentary Will Air On WE tv

Congratulations are in order for Jermaine Dupri! The legendary producer is the subject of a much deserved documentary that will air on WE tv. The network announced this week that the new project will focus on the mogul’s influence on music over the last 25 years. Dupri’s work includes cultivating the careers of Kris Kross, Jagged Edge, and Bow Wow, among many man others. The producer will be the subject of a special that traces his rise to fame and how he helped put Atlanta and its unique sound on the map.

The special will feature never-before-seen archival footage, an exclusive look behind the scenes of So So Def’s recent 25th Anniversary concert and interviews with Dupri’s contemporaries and peers that will chronicle how a regular kid who opened for Run DMC went on to become a teenage millionaire, and then the creative force in hip hop we know today. It will also show the fierce competition and power struggles that Dupri faced along the way and how he rose above it all to create the soundtrack of a generation. Currently, Dupri and So So Def are being celebrated in a Grammy Museum exhibit in Los Angeles that runs through January 2019.

In addition to being one of the biggest names in music, Dupri also stars on the WE tv docuseries “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

The documentary is a production of WE tv in association with Entertainment One (eOne), who also produce “Growing Up Hip Hop” and “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” for the network.

So, will you be watching?