Black Excellence: TV One Set To Launch CLEO TV This January On Comcast Xfinity

TV One Launching New Network Aimed At Younger Black Women

This one’s for us!

This January, TV One is launching CLEO TV, a new lifestyle and entertainment cable network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. The network’s name pays homage to Cleopatra, one of the most powerful, rule-breaking and iconic women in history. CLEO TV promises a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming giving multicultural young women a destination for content centered around travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more.

CLEO TV’s original programming lineup for First Quarter 2019 includes two new series. NEW SOUL KITCHEN is the ultimate cooking show featuring culinary superstars Chef Jernard Wells and vegan chef Porsche Thomas delivering soul food recipes with a healthy twist. Harlem based Chef JJ, one of the culinary world’s most sought after stars, brings his delicious delights to CLEO TV with celebrity friends and influencers on JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ.

Launching in Second Quarter 2019 is the series LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ, hosted by brother/sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett, who team up to transform the living, work and play spaces of millennial families. During each episode, Jake and Jazz will enter the home of a millennial, help them turn their design dreams into reality, then conclude with a delicious recipe curated by our hosts to celebrate their redesigned space. CLEO TV also has two travel series in development that are slated to launch in Third Quarter 2019 — a travel and culture guide for Black millennials and a series centered on adventure travel.

In addition to their original series, CLEO TV’S acquired, scripted digital series offerings include EVERYTHING I DID WRONG IN MY 20’S, which tracks the journey of 35-year-old Stephanie who’s in search of happiness and determined to learn from the mistakes of her past. THE UNWRITTEN RULES is a hilarious series based on the book “40 Hours and an Unwritten Rule” that chronicles young, opinionated Racey as she arrives at her new job only to discover she is the sole Black employee. Additional programs include popular web series that reflect the dynamic experiences of Black millennials, from adulthood drama to dating struggles.

As previously announced, CLEO TV will be broadly distributed on Comcast Xfinity beginning January 19, 2019. Additional affiliate distribution agreements will be announced in the coming months. CLEO TV launch advertisers include CURLS Beauty Brands.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in history where women are making a huge impact in our society and culture, especially women of color,” said Michelle Rice, TV One’s General Manager, who was responsible for shepherding the development of the new network. “CLEO TV will offer a diverse mix of lifestyle and entertainment content through the unique lens of Millennial and young Gen X women of color, an audience segment currently underserved. CLEO TV will leverage the comprehensive media platform of our parent company Urban One, Inc. which includes digital, television and radio divisions that will each play an integral role in bringing this new network to the marketplace. We appreciate the support of our inaugural launch partner Comcast, as well as Cadillac and Curls for this tremendous opportunity to elevate new voices in our industry.”

In addition to its original programs and acquired series, CLEO TV’s programming slate will include daily talk show SISTER CIRCLE LIVE and syndicated sitcoms that appeal to young women of color such as “Girlfriends” and “Eve.” CLEO TV will also feature some of TV One’s breakout original movies, such as BOBBI KRISTINA, JEAN OF THE JONESES and LOVE UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: THE MIKI HOWARD STORY.

Sounds like must watch tv to us!

CLEO TV is fully owned by TV One, LLC, a brand of Urban One, Inc., and will join the roster of Urban One, Inc.’s brands including Radio One, TV One, Reach Media, iOne Digital, One Solution and R1 Digital.