Harlem Has Changed: Dipset Hosts “The Gentrification Tour” On A Double-Decker Bus Ride Through NYC [Video]

On Monday, Dipset gathered a group of fans and media on a double-decker bus to take a different tour of the sights of NYC. Rather than all the typical tourist traps…the group took riders on a walk down memory lane of their days running the streets of Harlem while showing how much times have changed with the influx of…newcomers to the area.

Riders were also treated to a listening session of their upcoming album, Diplomatic Ties. Peep more pics from the ride through historic Harlem after the flip…

Daniel J. Vasquez/Vimeo