WHAT MEN WANT: Taraji P. Henson Reads Minds & Gets Psychic Smithereens Smashed In New Trailer [Video]

Pure comedy…

Paramount Pictures Releases New “WHAT MEN WANT” Trailer Starring Taraji P. Henson

Just know that if Taraji P. Henson can read your mind “you’re super f****!”

A new trailer for the actress’ comedy has been released that shows her hilariously reading men’s minds and having a hookup go awry when an unexpected Wakandan pops up.

In the uncensored red-band trailer for “WHAT MEN WANT” viewers will see sports agent Ali Davis go from cocky to crushed when she’s passed up for a position at her firm. Her world then changes entirely when she sips some super laced tea and gets gifted with the ability to read men’s minds.

Hilarity ensues as Ali puts her power to use while navigating a poker game, going on dates and even during a psychic smithereen smash session.

Bossip previously visited the “WHAT MEN WANT” set and spoke with Taraji and Will Packer about the film. In case you didn’t know, Packer produced it and he’s adamant that the world will love comedic Taraji P. just as much as he does.

“Taraji hasn’t done a comedy since “Think Like A Man”—“Think Like A Man 2”, said Packer to Bossip. “I always thought that in that movie she was underutilized because I know how funny she is. Taraji personally makes me laugh as who she is in real life. I knew that it would be an opportunity in this kind of movie to let her loose.”

“WHAT MEN WANT” is the work of director Adam Shankman (HAIRSPRAY) and producers Will Packer and James Lopez (GIRLS TRIP), co-starring Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

Get loose with Ali in the new trailer below.