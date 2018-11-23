Watch Hamilton Park’s Wavy New Video For Panty-Sizzler “Strobe Lights”

New “Strobe Lights” Video

Hamilton Park continued their winning streak with a wavy new video (directed by Clark Atlanta University student Daryus Hawkins and executive produced by Joy Young of J. Couture Productions) for their latest single “Strobe Lights” off panty-melting comeback EP “It Was Necessary.”

Oh yes, it’s lit and another reminder that HP is coming for the R&B crown with soul-searing vocals and visuals available now on all digital streaming retailers.