Jay Rock And Tee Grizzley Come Together To Drop A Visual For “S**t Real” [Video]

Jay Rock And Tee Grizzley Connect For An Unexpected Collaboration

Jay Rock just dropped a new track titled “S**t Real” in collaboration with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley, and the duo gifted us with a music video for the song, as well.

Rock has been on an absolute roll releasing videos off of his 2018 album Redemption this year, and this collab is the latest to hit the scene. Check out the brand new track along with the video for it below: