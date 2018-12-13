Lil Wayne Makes His ‘Late Show’ Debut With A Performance Of “Don’t Cry” [Video]

Lil Wayne Performs “Don’t Cry” On The Late Show

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lil Wayne stopped by to make his performance debut on the program.

The rapper, assisted by some live drums, gave a beautiful performance of his track “Don’t Cry,” off of one of this year’s most highly-anticipated projects, Tha Carter V.

This performance comes only a couple days after Weezy announced the dates for his I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour, where the fan-chosen stops include Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

Check out Wayne’s latest live performance via The Late Show below: