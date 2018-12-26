Sunken Place All-Stars: 12 Black People Who Got Canceled In 2018
The train is never late for sellouts it seems. 2018 was no different as we had plenty of black folks out here putting on for Trump, treating women like trash and being all around jerks. So what happened? They pretty much got canceled. Some more severely than others but the hammer came down hard on all of them.
Take a look.
Kanye West – He was already pretty canceled before but he went full on embarrassment by rocking MAGA hats and going full Trump supporter, too.
Nicki Minaj – She probably will never be full on canceled because her Barbz absolutely love her no matter what, buuuuut she got canceled by a LOT of people for hopping into a writer’s DMs, hanging around with alleged rapists and all sorts of bad decisions.
RGIII – He rocked his Sunken Place hair cut and the comedy took over the entire internet
Remy Ma – She had all sorts of horrible opinions on Bill Cosby and rape that ended up with a lot of fans being pretty fed up with her.
Candace Owens – She was Kanye’s sellout guru all year and caught all sorts of slander in the process
Doja Cat – She was a huge mega viral star but her homophobic tweets came back to bite her in her sumptuous rump
Ray Lewis – He gave a Sunken-y Hall Of Fame speech and reminded everyone why he keeps getting dragged by his bigger
Sherri Shepherd – She allowed her son to talk down to black women and the wrath was mighty
Aries Spears – Old comedy clips resurfaced of him joking about pedophilia and it disgusted everyone
Lil Mo – She defended Fabolous for abusing Emily B and it got ugly for her. Speaking of…
Fabolous – He punched Emily B and got pretty much universally canceled
