Bossip Exclusive: Michelle Obama Surprises 18 Male Students Of Color From Wayne State At Motown Museum In Detroit

Bossip’s Exclusive Report From Michelle Obama’s Motown Museum Surprise Pop-Up

BOSSIP was on-hand in Detroit, Michigan at the Motown Museum inside of Hitsville, USA when our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama surprised a group of 18 male students of color from Wayne State for an event produced by her Reach Higher initiative. The young men believed that they were solely there to take part in a roundtable discussion about life, school and career paths with Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) and Mrs. Obama’s brother and NBA coach Craig Robinson.

The energy in the room was unlike anything we’ve ever experienced being that WE knew at any minute during the conversation, Michelle Obama was going to burst into the room and leave us and the students with our eyes wide, picking our jaws off the floor. It was a glorious moment.

Yes, she really said “you know how I do” in response to the idea that this was a “boys only” meeting. God, we love this woman.

Mrs. Obama was in the “D” as part of the nationwide Live Nation tour for her best-selling book Becoming, but she wanted to take the opportunity to speak specifically to a group of minority men for the first time and give them encouragement and insight into being successful students, professionals, and people.

FLOTUS went on to say that part of letting go of that fear and embracing discomfort, is not being ashamed of hardships and life struggles that you may have endured. “Put it on the table”, as she so eloquently states, “let folks deal with it.”

Motown Records is a sponsor of the Fall 2018 Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama tour. Motown President Ethiopia Habtemariam spoke about their role in spreading and supporting FLOTUS’ message:

“We’ve established this partnership because Motown’s continued growth and evolution over decades embodies the message of Mrs. Michelle Obama’s new book, Becoming. The playlist reflects our past dedication and continued commitment to remain the voice of today and tomorrow. Like Mrs. Obama, some of our artists experienced Hitsville for the first time and stand on the same ground that Motown artists and staff built into the iconic emblem that is globally recognized and loved by so many today.”

It was surreal to be just mere feet from the woman that has inspired us along with millions and millions of others. If you haven’t picked up a copy of Becoming, then congratulations, you are playing yourself in a way that would make DJ Khaled ashamed. Pick up one for yourself and someone you love for Christmas, Michelle Obama has written an amazing gift.