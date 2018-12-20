Ain’t Isht Bloodline: Rich Dollaz’ Nephew Caught Using Uncle’s IG To Catfish Single Mom [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rich Dollaz Makes ‘Catfish’ Appearance
‘Creep Squad’ member Rich Dollaz might have some ‘creep’ in his blood, that trickled down to his nephew. In a recent episode of Catfish a woman named Sheila says she had been messaging the Love & Hip Hop star for some time in his DMs but in a wild twist…it wasn’t Rich sending her emojis from his verified account.
Oh yeah! It wouldn’t be good TV if Rich’s nephew wasn’t rude about. Hit play to see the clip.
