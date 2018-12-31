Best Black Girl Magic Moments Of 2018
Black girl magic was in abundance in 2018. It was a year of abundance for many black women and girls who accomplished goals, started foundations, excelled in STEM and more. We started off the year recognizing Spotify and Instagram’s interactive United States of #BlackGirlMagic map.
The graphic highlighted the most-liked Instagram posts for top-ranking artists most frequently placed on playlists with the term #BlackGirlMagic by Spotify users with a goal to highlight the “power, resilience and beauty inspired by black women in our generation and generations past.” They also featured he most-streamed artists on #BlackGirlMagic playlists which included Beyoncé, SZA, Rihanna, Solange, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Lizzo and India.Arie.
Click below for more of 2018’s best black girl magic moments.
Delaware Teen Jacqueline Means Encourages Fellow Teen Girls To Explore STEM
Jacqueline Means, a 10th-grader at Delaware Military Academy founded the Wilmington Urban STEM Initiative to encourage fellow young Queens to explore science, technology, engineering, and math.
Jacqueline used her Instagram to draw attention to STEM
I had so much fun sharing my love of STEM with other girls! Thank you PA Department of Transportation for having me as a guest speaker! 👩🏽🔬🔬#rosescholars2018 #hiddenfigures #margotleeshetterly #science #girlsinscience #girlsinsciencerock #stemwomen #stemeducation #putmeonsteve #ellenshow #bossbabe #likeaboss #smartgirls #smartgirlsrock #pageant #pageantry #pageantlife #blackgirlskillingit #blackgirlswinning #teenvolunteers #blackteensrock #volunteering #volunteerwork #delaware #delawarenow302 #wilm #sciencegirl #sciencegirlsrock #community
and is the current reigning Miss New Castle County Outstanding Teen 2018.
Jacqueline maintains a 4.0 GPA and to date has made a positive impact on over 250 young girls in Wilmington, Delaware.
So happy the book bags for my Girls Empowerment STEM Event finally arrived! 👩🏾🔬 Thank you Ms. Alisa, the owner of @brewhahacafe for sponsoring the book bags! I can't wait to fill them with the school supplies she sponsored as well and give out to the girls attending my Girls Empowerment STEM Event! 📚✏ #rosescholars2018 #netde #inwilm #delaware #delagram #inwilmington #cityofwilmingtonde #cityofwilmingtondelaware #inwilmington #inwilm #delawareevents #makingadifference #helpothers #socialgood #putmeonstevesshow #socialgood #giveback #givebacktothecommunity #volunteer #blackgirlsrock #steam #girlsinstemrock #womeninstem #stem #newcastlecountyde
Taraji P. Henson Launches Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Taraji P. Henson did her part this year to erase the stigmas surrounding black people and mental health with her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her late father. Taraji told Variety that her inspiration came from her son who battled mental health issues when his father was murdered and then again, when his grandfather, her father, died two years later.
Her son’s mental health struggles caused her to seek a psychiatrist but unfortunately, it was hard for her to find someone her child could relate to.
She told Variety that she was seeking;
“Someone that he could trust, someone that looks like him and could understand his struggle,” she said it was very difficult because “they wouldn’t be African American and it wouldn’t get anything accomplished because he felt guilty for the things he was saying.
“It was like looking for a unicorn, and the reason that happens is because we don’t talk about it in our community; it’s taboo, it’s looked upon as a weakness or we’re demonized for expressing rage for traumas we’ve been through,
Taraji also revealed that she sees a psychiatrist despite being a celebrity because she “suffers too.”
Simone Biles Sweeps Championships, Becomes First Woman To Win Five Titles
Simone Biles became the first woman to win five U.S. All-Around titles after she won EVERY SINGLE EVENT at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
The 21-year-old who wore teal in solidarity with fellow sexual abuse survivors of ex-US team doctor Larry Nassar previously took 23 months off after competing in Rio.
In case you didn’t know, the 4’8 powerhouse is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.
Now THAT’s Black Girl Magic!
Jasmine Harrison Accepted To 113 Colleges, Earns $4.5 Million In Scholarships
Jasmine Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina made national headlines for being accepted to 113 colleges. Not only that, the high schooler who’s expected to graduate with a 4.0 earned $4.5 million in scholarship money.
North Carolina’s WFMY reports that Harrison got full rides to three schools, all HBCUs: Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, FL, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, and Bennett College in Greensboro, NC.
Harrison told WFMY that she’s chosen to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The all-female HBCU is commonly known as the sister school to Morehouse College.
Congrats Jasmine!
Mattel Releases Women’s History Day Barbie Dolls
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, as well as 16 other women, was honored by Mattel for International Women’s Day.
Mattel recently released a press release announcing 17 new dolls.
Honorees include filmmaker Patty Jenkins, the first woman in history to helm a film with a budget in excess of 100 million dollars for WONDER WOMAN, Chloe Kim, a first-generation Asian-American snowboarding champion and the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 winter games at age 17, and Bindi Irwin, the award-winning wildlife conservationist and celebrity who inherited her father’s passion for wildlife.
Other dolls like Katherine’s are part of the Inspiring Women™ doll line series. These include Amelia Earhart and Frida Kahlo.
Texas Preschool Teacher Leigha Bishop Copies Her Student’s Hairstyle
A Texas teacher’s inspiring interaction with her student went virall. Leigha Bishop noticed that her 4-year-old preschool student August Burroughs wasn’t overly confident about a hairstyle she was wearing—so she decided to take action.
According to ABC 13, after telling August that she loved her hair, Bishop showed up the next day in school with the EXACT same braided style.
“August always changes her hair, kind of like I do. And when she got here Monday, she got out of the car and I was like, ‘August, your hair is so cute,'” Bishop explained. “And she was like, ‘Yep, thank you, whatever.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m really going to go home and do my hair.'”
Little August was ecstatic and Bishop’s sweet black girl magic moment garnered her praise.
