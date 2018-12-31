Best Black Girl Magic Moments Of 2018

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

2018’s Black Girl Magic Moments Black girl magic was in abundance in 2018. It was a year of abundance for many black women and girls who accomplished goals, started foundations, excelled in STEM and more. We started off the year recognizing Spotify and Instagram’s interactive United States of #BlackGirlMagic map. The graphic highlighted the most-liked Instagram posts for top-ranking artists most frequently placed on playlists with the term #BlackGirlMagic by Spotify users with a goal to highlight the “power, resilience and beauty inspired by black women in our generation and generations past.” They also featured he most-streamed artists on #BlackGirlMagic playlists which included Beyoncé, SZA, Rihanna, Solange, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Lizzo and India.Arie. Click below for more of 2018’s best black girl magic moments.

Taraji P. Henson Launches Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Taraji P. Henson did her part this year to erase the stigmas surrounding black people and mental health with her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her late father. Taraji told Variety that her inspiration came from her son who battled mental health issues when his father was murdered and then again, when his grandfather, her father, died two years later. Her son’s mental health struggles caused her to seek a psychiatrist but unfortunately, it was hard for her to find someone her child could relate to. She told Variety that she was seeking; “Someone that he could trust, someone that looks like him and could understand his struggle,” she said it was very difficult because “they wouldn’t be African American and it wouldn’t get anything accomplished because he felt guilty for the things he was saying. “It was like looking for a unicorn, and the reason that happens is because we don’t talk about it in our community; it’s taboo, it’s looked upon as a weakness or we’re demonized for expressing rage for traumas we’ve been through, Taraji also revealed that she sees a psychiatrist despite being a celebrity because she “suffers too.”

Much love for Jasmine Harrison. She got into 113 colleges and was awarded more than FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships. @wfmy #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/FE3VBhyCMn pic.twitter.com/IDiNgmkhH4 — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) May 1, 2018 Jasmine Harrison Accepted To 113 Colleges, Earns $4.5 Million In Scholarships Jasmine Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina made national headlines for being accepted to 113 colleges. Not only that, the high schooler who’s expected to graduate with a 4.0 earned $4.5 million in scholarship money. North Carolina’s WFMY reports that Harrison got full rides to three schools, all HBCUs: Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, FL, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, and Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. Harrison told WFMY that she’s chosen to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The all-female HBCU is commonly known as the sister school to Morehouse College. Congrats Jasmine!

A lil positivity… Mattel Releases Women’s History Day Barbie Dolls NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, as well as 16 other women, was honored by Mattel for International Women’s Day. Mattel recently released a press release announcing 17 new dolls. Honorees include filmmaker Patty Jenkins, the first woman in history to helm a film with a budget in excess of 100 million dollars for WONDER WOMAN, Chloe Kim, a first-generation Asian-American snowboarding champion and the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the 2018 winter games at age 17, and Bindi Irwin, the award-winning wildlife conservationist and celebrity who inherited her father’s passion for wildlife. Other dolls like Katherine’s are part of the Inspiring Women™ doll line series. These include Amelia Earhart and Frida Kahlo.

When your student is just so cute, you HAVE to copy her💁🏽‍♀️💕 #PreKchronicles #TwinningTuesday @LVE_vikings @FortBendISD pic.twitter.com/YlBhwfdeau — Ms. Leigha Bishop (@LeighaBishop) January 31, 2018 Texas Preschool Teacher Leigha Bishop Copies Her Student’s Hairstyle A Texas teacher’s inspiring interaction with her student went virall. Leigha Bishop noticed that her 4-year-old preschool student August Burroughs wasn’t overly confident about a hairstyle she was wearing—so she decided to take action. According to ABC 13, after telling August that she loved her hair, Bishop showed up the next day in school with the EXACT same braided style. “August always changes her hair, kind of like I do. And when she got here Monday, she got out of the car and I was like, ‘August, your hair is so cute,'” Bishop explained. “And she was like, ‘Yep, thank you, whatever.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m really going to go home and do my hair.'” Little August was ecstatic and Bishop’s sweet black girl magic moment garnered her praise.