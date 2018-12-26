Congratulations! Robin Thicke Proposes To April Love Geary

- By Bossip Staff
April Love Geary Robin Thicke

Source: Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty

Robin Thicke Proposes To April Love Geary

Another couple made things official on Christmas. Robin Thicke and longtime love April Love Geary are tying the knot after the “Blurred Lines” singer proposed on Christmas.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” April captioned photos from the proposal.

YES YES 1000x YES 😭😭💍

Robin, 41, and April, 22, welcomed their first child Mia Love in February and April’s currently pregnant with their second.

This will be Robin’s third child, he has a son, Julian, with Paula Patton.

Happy holidays from our family to yours! 🎄 ♥️

