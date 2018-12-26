King Of Jewelry-EEE-EEE: Jacquees Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection [Video]

Jacquees Takes Us On A Tour Through His Jewelry Collection

From his signature pendant necklace that fans can always expect to see hanging from his neck to his subtle flex of a diamond-studded tooth, the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” Jacquees shows off all of his ice as he runs fans through his jewelry collection.

Check out the video below to see how Jacquees compares to some other celebs who have shown us their most coveted pieces of jewelry: