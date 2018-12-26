Sleigh SZN: Baddest Holibaes Of 2018
- By Bossip Staff
Baddest HoliBAEs Of 2018
Christmas 2018 was a magical extravaganza sprinkled with hilarious Twitter shenanigans, a soul-chilling trailer and screen-sizzling holiBAEs who sent Al Gore’s internet spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.
Hit the flip for all the baddest holibaes of 2018.
I just tapped into a whole NEW level, a whole NEW mindset, a whole NEW strength I didn’t even know I had! I had to leave people, places, & things in the dust 💨b/c my future is too bright to settle for crumbs. I‘m thankful for the circumstances that tried to break me, because it only proved how powerful I really am when I came out ON 🔝2019 I’m READY! 💯💯💯💪🏼 #queen #atl #emerging100atl #e100hsb #atlanta #christmas #makeup #ootd #fashion #redlip #prettygirl #latina #porsche
