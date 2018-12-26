No, No, No! Walmart Santa Arrested After Bodies Of His Teenage Kids Found Buried In Backyard

Walmart Santa Charged With Concealing Death Of 2 Children

Elwyn Crocker Sr. is something a lot darker and more sinister than simply “naughty”.

According to the AJC, the 50-year-old who until recently played Santa at the Walmart in Rincon, Georgia was arrested along with his wife and her parents and charged with child cruelty and concealing a death after the bodies of his two children, Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr., were found buried in his backyard. Crocker Jr had been missing since November 2016 and Mary was last sighted back in October but neither were ever reported missing.

Police received a concerned tip about Mary’s disappearance and went to interview her father at his home. During that interview, police got the hunch that they should do some digging around the Crocker’s backyard where the bodies were discovered. Their cause and manner of death are still the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Effingham County is small farming town of only 2,000 and news of the crime is unlike any they have ever encountered.

“I’ve been doing this 41 years, and a while ago I almost broke down in tears,” Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie told reporters, his voice shaking. “It’s that bad. I cannot understand how you do children like this. It’s horrible.”

Santa is supposed to be benevolent and kind, not murder-y. Careful about who’s lap you place your children on to take cute Christmas pics…