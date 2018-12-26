#LHHNY: Cyn Santana And Her Sisters Push Reluctant Joe Budden To Propose [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cyn Santana And Sister Try To Convince Joe Budden To Propose
As we’ve already seen in real life, Joe Budden has indeed proposed to Cyn Santana and they are set to become husband and wife sometime in the near future.
However, this was not always the case as we can see in this #LHHNY clip, Cyn and her sisters had to get Joe on the right track…
