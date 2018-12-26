Meet The Mackies: Papoose Kicks Knowledge To His Kids About Kwanzaa
Papoose Take Kids To Learn About Kwanzaa On ‘Meet The Mackies’
Papoose has long said how important fatherhood is to him and part of that responsibility is teaching children about their ancestral practices.
On the new episode of Remy & Papoose: Meet The Mackies, Pap takes his tribe to the Hayti Heritage Center to learn about the history of Kwanzaa.
