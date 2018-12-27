Mommy Bangers: Celebs Who Were Pregnancy Perfection In 2018
Most Glamorous Pregnant Celebs In 2018
Bringing a new life into the world is a blessing and when you’re in the spotlight, it also means constant attention and scrutiny. A bevy of celebs announced that they were expecting in 2018 and a number of them made pregnancy look like a breeze with beautiful photos and lavish baby showers.
Hit the flip for our picks for celebs who were pregnancy perfection in 2018.
Cardi B
Before Cardi B gave birth to Kulture in July, she showed off her Bodak belly in beautiful maternity photos.
Remy Ma
Remy Ma sported her “Golden Child” glow effortlessly this year. She welcomed her daughter just a few weeks ago.
Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore stunned RHOA fans when she was induced on the day of the premiere because of pregnancy complications. Before that, the 47-year-old beautifully flaunted her mommy-to-be baaawdy at her baby shower with her King Marc Daly.
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams is expecting her daughter PJ a.k.a. Porsha Junior soon. She’s got a definite glow not only from being pregnant but from being engaged to Dennis McKinley.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex is due in April and she’s absolutely slaying her pregnancy. That glow is undeniable.
LeToya Luckett
LeToya Luckett is set to give birth any day now to her baby girl. The former Destiny’s Child member has been glowing and gorgeous in maternity photos with her hubby Tommicus.
Anansa Sims
Are you really surprised that Beverly Johnson’s daughter made maternity look glam? The model welcomed a son, Ashton Joseph, with Matt Barnes just a few weeks ago and before that, she looked like pregnancy perfection.
