LHHMIA Premiere Sneak Peek: Trina Searches For Trick Daddy & Amara La Negra Is Thirsty For Gunplay? [Video]

LHHMIA Season Premiere Preview

It’s almost time for Mona’s Miami crew to sizzle TV screens. In this sneak peek for the premiere of Love & Hip Hop Miami, Trina explains her dilemma to Rico Love. She thinks she’s being dodged by her TNT partner Trick Daddy. “Trick is not even participating…It’s gonna be a Trick and Trina war, Rico, I’m telling you!”

Meanwhile, Gunplay explains to Young Hollyweird that his breakup with Keyara is due to some unsavory DMs he received. That includes one from Amara La Negra. Muy interesantes! Hit play: