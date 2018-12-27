Man, WHAT?! New Jersey Surgical Center Warns All Patients They May Have Been Exposed To HIV Via Dirty Needles [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

A surgical center in New Jersey has warned nearly 4,000 patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and other bloodborne illnesses due to lapses in the sterilization of their medical instruments over the course of the last 9 months. SMH!

Getty Images/YouTube/NBC Nightly News

