Ne-Yo And DJ D-Nice Host Lincoln Motor Company’s Luxurious NYC Holiday Experience [Photos]

Ne-Yo And DJ D-Nice Host Lincoln Motor Company’s Luxurious Holiday Party [Photos]

Just before Christmas, Lincoln Motor Company held the Lincoln Holiday Experience at the Célon Lounge inside of the swanky Bryant Park Hotel in NYC. 150 of NYC’s elite journalists, influencers, Lincoln owners and their guests enjoyed a private concert from Lincoln First Listen 6 and Grammy Award-winning artist, Ne-Yo.

Lincoln is committed to the arts and showcases that commitment through their Lincoln First Listen program, which highlights emerging and established artists and their music through the Revel sound system, available in Lincoln vehicles including the all-new Lincoln Navigator and Aviator, which guests got a firsthand look at during the event:

Nigel DeGraff