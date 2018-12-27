NJ Superintendent Bans Wrestling Ref Who Made Andrew Johnson Cut His Hair

Referee Who Made Andrew Johnson Cut His Hair Banned From District

The referee who made Andrew Johnson cut his dreadlocks before a match won’t work in the Buena Regional School District again.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

As previously reported thousands of people were shocked to see a video of high school wrestler Andrew Johnson having his hair snipped on the sidelines of a match as ordered by Alan Maloney, a referee who was previously outed for dropping a racial slur.

Now Good Morning America reports that Maloney’s not only been suspended indefinitely, New Jersey superintendent David Cappuccio announced Wednesday that Maloney’s no longer allowed to work in the district.

“He’s done working with our district,” Cappuccio said at an emergency school board meeting.

Dominic A. Speziali, a lawyer for Andrew Johnson’s family was also present at the meeting and said that Andrew was “emotionally drained” by the incident.

"He's done working with our district." A New Jersey superintendent decided the referee who made a black wrestler cut his dreadlocks before a match will not work in the district again at an emergency meeting after the incident. @ABonTV has the update. https://t.co/Z5Kljk9ezj pic.twitter.com/sGZbS32ztL — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 27, 2018

Andrew’s parents Charles and Rosa Johnson have since spoken out through Speziali in a statement and they’re noting that Maloney’s behavior “appears more egregious as additional information comes to light.” The Johnsons allege that the Maloney was late to the meet and didn’t question Andrew’s hair or the need for a head covering during the initial evaluation.

Andrew was scheduled to compete in a match today but will not participate due to the current media attention.