NJ Superintendent Bans Wrestling Ref Who Made Andrew Johnson Cut His Hair

Referee Who Made Andrew Johnson Cut His Hair Banned From District
The referee who made Andrew Johnson cut his dreadlocks before a match won’t work in the Buena Regional School District again.
As previously reported thousands of people were shocked to see a video of high school wrestler Andrew Johnson having his hair snipped on the sidelines of a match as ordered by Alan Maloney, a referee who was previously outed for dropping a racial slur.
Now Good Morning America reports that Maloney’s not only been suspended indefinitely, New Jersey superintendent David Cappuccio announced Wednesday that Maloney’s no longer allowed to work in the district.
“He’s done working with our district,” Cappuccio said at an emergency school board meeting.
Dominic A. Speziali, a lawyer for Andrew Johnson’s family was also present at the meeting and said that Andrew was “emotionally drained” by the incident.
Andrew’s parents Charles and Rosa Johnson have since spoken out through Speziali in a statement and they’re noting that Maloney’s behavior “appears more egregious as additional information comes to light.” The Johnsons allege that the Maloney was late to the meet and didn’t question Andrew’s hair or the need for a head covering during the initial evaluation.
Andrew was scheduled to compete in a match today but will not participate due to the current media attention.
