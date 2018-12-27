Talkin’ To Momma While Black: Oregon Hotel Calls Cops On Black Man For Talkin’ To His Momma

Oregon Hotel Calls Cops On Black Man For Talking On Phone

Add THIS to the list of things that Black folks can’t do in America without a police presence.

According to The Oregonian, a Black man staying a Doubletree in Portland, Oregon had the cops called on him because he was in the lobby talking to his momma on the phone.

Jermaine Massey had just attended Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Tour and posted the following video to Instagram documenting his interaction with the hotel security guard named Earl and a Portland police officer.

The lobby appears to be full of people. White people. What’s so suspicious about a Black man on the phone?