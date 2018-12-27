Talkin’ To Momma While Black: Oregon Hotel Calls Cops On Black Man For Talkin’ To His Momma
Oregon Hotel Calls Cops On Black Man For Talking On Phone
Add THIS to the list of things that Black folks can’t do in America without a police presence.
According to The Oregonian, a Black man staying a Doubletree in Portland, Oregon had the cops called on him because he was in the lobby talking to his momma on the phone.
Jermaine Massey had just attended Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Tour and posted the following video to Instagram documenting his interaction with the hotel security guard named Earl and a Portland police officer.
The lobby appears to be full of people. White people. What’s so suspicious about a Black man on the phone?
A police report describes Massey as very angry and loud. Once they arrived, the police officers told Massey to go ahead and check out of the hotel because the dispute escalated.
An officer told Massey outside the hotel that he had no way of knowing if the incident was fueled by racism, but that Massey should follow up with his complaints with hotel management so he wouldn’t have to be arrested for trespassing.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.