SMH: Lindsay Lohan’s Drunken Stepmom Attacks Bus Driver Who Missed Her Stop…Allegedly

Kate Major Lohan Allegedly Attacks Bieber Tourways Bus Driver

Lindsay Lohan isn’t the only member of her family who’s got a few screws loose. Apparently, stepmom Kate Major Lohan (pictured above with Michael Lohan) needs a check up from the neck up too.

According to PEOPLE, Kate is out here committing Christmas crimes…having allegedly attacked a bus driver before trying to drive away.

On Tuesday, Kate Major Lohan was traveling for the holidays on a Bieber Tourways coach bus in Allentown, Pennsylvania, when she allegedly attacked the bus driver and attempted to drive away, The Allentown Morning Call reported. Major Lohan, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, was reportedly intoxicated during the incident and allegedly attacked the driver after she missed her Hellertown stop, the outlet said.

Records of the incident were reportedly obtained by The Allentown Morning Call and if there’s any truth to what the records state, Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom was doing the absolute most. PEOPLE continues:

Major Lohan became angry and scolded the driver for almost 20 minutes, demanding the bus stop. At the next stop in Lower Macungie Township, the driver got off the bus and Major Lohan followed her and allegedly attacked her. Court records stated that Major Lohan, who graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School, grabbed the bus driver by the coat and refused to let her go, before rushing back onto the bus and attempting to drive away.

