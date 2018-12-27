Seriously?! Man Seen Harassing Macy’s Employees On Christmas Eve For Speaking Arabic

Macy’s Employees Harassed On Christmas Eve For Speaking Arabic

Macy’s is currently in the process of investigating a confrontation that occurred in one of its locations on Christmas Eve.

The racially charged incident was captured in a now-viral clip that shows a man harassing store clerks because they were speaking Arabic. A Twitter user named Ricky shared the tense moment on his platform the next day, writing: “This man made two women cry after publicly humiliating them. Please help me find this awful guy’s information.”

The video shows a visibly upset man exchanging words with a fellow customer who attempts to defend the store employees. Though the clip begins mid-confrontation, the man’s words were apparently so offensive that a small group of shoppers gathered to confront him.

“Leave her alone…You’re disrespecting her, and you’re making her feel bad and are saying bad words,” a customer tells the man, before addressing the small crowd. “He’s disrespecting the lady. Am I right?” You can hear a number of shoppers respond supporting the statement.

Ricky claims that the man had appeared to be hostile before he was confronted, and that no one said anything to him “until he started insulting the woman because of her ethnicity/language.” The man complained in the video, saying, “Hey, I don’t speak Arabic, They were speaking Arabic!”

Another customer steps in at this point: “Is this a program or some kind of TV show going on right now? Because I can’t believe you’re going to sit here and talk to somebody because you don’t understand them…They were talking to each other, right? Were they talking to you?”

“Wow. What a bunch of Democrats,” the man continued. “Hey, I’m in America, I want people to speak English…All I asked was for her to speak English…All the Arabs, all you Arabs and Democrats. Go back to where you came from.”

The Twitter user who initially saw the altercation and posted the videos has since made his account private. Macy’s is still investigating this incident.