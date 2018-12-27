NavyAngels: Rihanna Pays Tribute To Fallen Fan Who Lost Her 3rd Bout With Cancer

Rihanna Honors Fan Who Lost Battle With Cancer

Rihanna is a lot of things, but when you’re writing out the list of all that she embodies — success, smarts, sex appeal, subversion of the “standards”, make sure you include sincere empath.

Robyn Fenty cares about people. She’s shown us in a million different ways just how big her heart is and today is yet another example. Sadly, one of Riri’s biggest fans, @moniasto, has gone home to glory after her third bout with cancer.

The day that Rihanna is referring to is June 15, 2018 in London, it is marked in Monia’s Instagram bio.

After the tears came joy, as Monia got a chance to chop it up take selfies with the woman she calls her “queen”.

In a time when so much of what we see from celebrities feels contrived and clout chase-y, it’s hard not to have an emotional reaction to seeing a the concern on Rihanna’s face in the video below.

It’s great that Monia got a chance to share this moment with a woman who has given her so much inspiration.

Rest in peace, Monia.