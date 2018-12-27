The Nutting Professor: Eddie Murphy Takes Christmas Flicks With All 10 Of His Children

Eddie Murphy Pictured With All 10 Of His Children

Eddie Murphy played a preacher in his film Vampire In Brooklyn, and we can only assume that it was there that he learned the word of God in the book of Genesis 1:28 “Be fruitful and multiply”. Boy, did he ever take that to heart.

Murphy is now the father of TEN children his eldest daughter, Bria, shared this heart-warming photo on the ‘gram. TMZ breaks it all down

Eddie’s smiling while holding his daughter he shares with Paige, Izzy Oona, while Paige introduces their newborn son, Max Charles, to the world. The boy was born November 30. Murphy’s other kids in the pic include his oldest son, Eric, whom he shares with Paulette McNeely, his son, Christian, whom he shares with Tamara Hood, his daughters, Bella Zahra, Zola Ivy, Shayne Audra and Bria and son Miles Mitchell … he shares those 5 with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Also pictured is Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Eddie’s daughter with Mel B.

Bria also made sure that the oldest and the youngest go their own face time.

Eddie Murphy helped make a good looking bunch.

Merry Christmas from the Murphy household.