Holiday Ballin’: James Harden Shuts Target Down To Give Back For His Annual Christmas Shopping Spree

James Harden Hosts His Annual Christmas Shopping Spree

Earlier this week, James Harden’s 3theHardenWay foundation partnered with the Target in Pearland, Texas to shut down the store for a select number of families so they could have an undisturbed shopping spree. Each one of the 70 children received a gift card to purchase whatever they want with their parents by their side. Even better for some of the big basketball fans, Harden himself made a surprise appearance to take part in the families’ big moment.

The baller shared news of his annual good deed on Instagram, explaining that he’s already looking forward to next year so he can do it all over again. He wrote, “Another year in the books! Had a lot of fun with my annual Christmas shopping spree. The feeling never gets old. Thank you to everyone that volunteered to help make this event special each year. Looking forward to next year already!”

Harden did some similar activities just a month before during Thanksgiving, so it’s clear that the NBA MVP is all about feeling good by making others feel good.