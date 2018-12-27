Mayo Matrimony-dom: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Tie The Knot After 10 Years Together

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Got Married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally married!

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, confirmed that they were married on Wednesday in a series of sweet photos posted to their respective Instagram pages.

Both Miley and Liam posted some black and white pics from their wedding night, sharing that their anniversary is now on the 23rd of December. Cyrus also emphasizes just how long they’ve been together by writing, “this is probably our one – millionth kiss” in one of her captions.

As one would hope with any wedding, both Cyrus and Hemsworth seem to be over the moon about the big day that’s been on the horizon for them for the past decade.

Even in the comments of her posts, the singer couldn’t contain her excitement about the big day. When a fan told Miley on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!,” Cyrus enthusiastically agreed saying, “I knooooowwwww right.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their mayo matrimony-dom!