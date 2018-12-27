Yikes: “Family Matters” Actress Cherie Johnson Drags Wendy Williams & Her Allegedly Cheating Hubby In Video Message [Video]

Cherie Johnson Has A Message For Wendy Williams

What’s happening here?? “Family Matters” actress Cherie Johnson has some choice words for talk show host Wendy Williams– and it sounds like she has BEEF. In an IG video, Cherie is suggesting that Wendy’s hubby Kevin “got his mistress pregnant for the second time”. “Karma’s a b*tch, you need to leave people alone in 2019, find Jesus, be a nicer person”, she continued.

Peep the caption: “How’s that arm doing [Wendy], so I heard it was domestic Violence?? Don’t worry Step mother you matter too…” We have not idea why Cherie is spitting hot fire at Wendy like this. Maybe she’s bored at home from collecting those residual checks???

Yikes! Hit play.