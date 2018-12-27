A “Lil Positivity”: LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete Of The Year

LeBron James Named AP Male Athlete Of The Year

2018 marks the third time that LeBron James has been crowned “Male Athlete Of The Year” by the AP.

This past year James made 8th consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, made business moves off the court producing content like The Shop for HBO, released his socio-political documentary about athletes, Shut Up And Dribble, on Showtime, and most importantly, saw the opening of the “I Promise” school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

For the third time, @KingJames is AP Male Athlete of the year as selected by AP members and editors. Even without a title, 2018 a big year as he opened his 'I Promise' school and furthered using his voice as an activist. @ByTimReynolds: https://t.co/ZgxGHAT3Qh pic.twitter.com/rNEOeDPmEW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) December 27, 2018

“I would describe it as a success because I was able to inspire so many people throughout the year,” James said. “I got to go back to China, to Paris, to Berlin, I opened up a school. And all these kids I was able to see, all over the world and in my hometown, I was able to inspire, to make them think they can be so much more than what they think they’re capable of being. That was my outlook for 2018.”

LeBron joins Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Lance Armstrong on a shortlist of men who have won the award at least three times with Woods and Armstrong winning four times each.

Thank you “AP” for the award. Obviously this isn’t for me, it’s for all my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids all over the world and adults as well that allow me to talk for them, lead them, dream with them and inspire them every single day! THANK YOU 🙏🏾#JamesGang👑 https://t.co/xwfwZrNwGn — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 27, 2018

Humility, there’s something you don’t see much these days.