The Rewind Episode 23

This week on the final 2018 episode of “The Rewind” the Family Guy Landon Lavarius and The Bully DJ Franchise recap 2018’s biggest entertainment news.

Both Franchise and Landon hated Logic’s “Wu Tang Forever” that dropped earlier this year. The Bully also HATED Cardi B’s track “Money” but Landon came to her defense.

“Radio doesn’t always break artists, they didn’t break Cardi. She has a huge Instagram following and that’s why people rock with her.”

Happy New Year—it’s “The Rewind!”