Pure Comedy: Here’s An Inside Look At John Legend, Dave Chappelle, And More At The Kardashian Christmas Party [Video]

Go Behind-The-Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party

If you’ve ever wondered what those extravagant celebrity parties look like behind all those Instagram filters, today is your lucky day.

Kerwin Frost represented the people in the Kardashian-West household as he gave fans an inside look at this year’s festivities. The Spaghetti Boys member has some fun with famous attendees that included will.i.am., Tyler The Creator, and Dave Chappelle.

Check out the full video below to see some behind-the-scenes footage of everyone from Paris Hilton, to Kris Jenner, to John Legend and his baby Luna.