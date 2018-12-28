Hate It Or Love It?! Meek Mill Was Just Named 2018 Man of the Year By BET

Meek Mill Named Man Of The Year, According To BET

Meek Mill has undoubtedly had one of the biggest years of both his life and his career, so it’s only right somebody acknowledges that. The rapper is sending 2018 out the right way with a special honor from BET that’ll most definitely give him some confidence as we stroll into 2019.

The artist, who just dropped his highly-anticipated album CHAMPIONSHIPS last month, has been deemed the 2018 Man of the Year by BET.

This honor was bestowed upon Meek for many reasons, but it was of course in part due to his vocal criticisms of the country’s ongoing issues with criminal justice and the need for reform.

“Who Meek Mill is today is the best version of himself with more sky to climb,” the network said in their statement announcing the honor. “His interviews are now meaty. He’s never sounded more articulate, more personable, more informative . . . Meek widened America’s eyes toward its own illnesses. For example, he spoke from a personal perspective on how a low self-worth and desensitization to the judicial system prevented him and so many others from fighting inaccurate charges.”

The year-end celebrations are going to continue for Mill into next week in Miami, where the rapper will be performing at the Story nightclub for a New Year’s Eve throwdown. It’s been a big year for Mr. Meek Mill, it’s only right he end it all with a bang.